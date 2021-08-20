Family of beloved FedEx driver offer $10,000 reward for information on his murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a beloved local FexEx driver is now offering a $10,000 reward for information on his murder.

According to police, Robert Williams was shot and killed while sitting inside his personal truck on Booker T. Washington Street in Jackson on Wednesday, August 12.

Another man in the truck, Diontae Lewis, was shot once in the arm.

“Please help if you have any information on the murder of my husband Robert Williams Jr.,” the reward poster reads. “Robert was a loving father, son, brother. An amazing guy.”

Witnesses recounted that someone in a white vehicle fired the shots at Williams and Lewis. There is still no information regarding a motive or suspects.

Those who knew Williams say the FedEx driver always had a smile on his face.

“He was just a very, very special guy that left an unbelievable legacy,” said Trey Herron who would regularly see Williams as he made his deliveries around the Reunion community in Madison. “I know he made a big impact on me.”

A GoFundMe account in his honor has raised nearly $80,000 for his family.

