Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Family of beloved FedEx driver offer $10,000 reward for information on his murder

Family of beloved FedEx driver offer $10,000 reward for information on his murder
Family of beloved FedEx driver offer $10,000 reward for information on his murder(Facebook/Cita Treneice)
By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a beloved local FexEx driver is now offering a $10,000 reward for information on his murder.

According to police, Robert Williams was shot and killed while sitting inside his personal truck on Booker T. Washington Street in Jackson on Wednesday, August 12.

Another man in the truck, Diontae Lewis, was shot once in the arm.

“Please help if you have any information on the murder of my husband Robert Williams Jr.,” the reward poster reads. “Robert was a loving father, son, brother. An amazing guy.”

Witnesses recounted that someone in a white vehicle fired the shots at Williams and Lewis. There is still no information regarding a motive or suspects.

Those who knew Williams say the FedEx driver always had a smile on his face.

“He was just a very, very special guy that left an unbelievable legacy,” said Trey Herron who would regularly see Williams as he made his deliveries around the Reunion community in Madison. “I know he made a big impact on me.”

A GoFundMe account in his honor has raised nearly $80,000 for his family.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’
Blue Alert canceled, man suspected of shooting Jackson officer in custody
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
Logan Strauss, 5, does his schoolwork at home with his laptop while participating in an online...
State educators vote to allow hybrid schedules amid COVID-19 surge
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge

Latest News

Cooling centers open this weekend in Jackson
The scene on West Street.
Person shot while sitting at West St. traffic light
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter.
Jason Isbell cancels Brandon show; venue ‘not willing to comply’ with vaccine requirement
Torrid Heat, Humidity Return Post Storm Chances
First Alert Forecast: Unsettled today, HOT the rest of the 7-day forecast