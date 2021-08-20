Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Dozens roll up their sleeves to ‘do it for Joe’ at event honoring late community leader

Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston died Aug. 15 from COVID-19.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Sixty people are now on their way to being protected from COVID-19 after rolling up their sleeves Thursday in memory of their friend Joe Abston, who died earlier this week from the virus.

The special vaccine event was organized by friends of Abston and hosted by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Singing River Health System.

Joe’s wife Missy said he asked her to please tell everyone he loved to get vaccinated. A few days later, he died. His funeral was held just hours before the vaccination event, which was planned before he passed away.

In life, Joe Abston left a major mark on the city of Pascagoula as a city leader and advocate...
In life, Joe Abston left a major mark on the city of Pascagoula as a city leader and advocate for youth sports. Now, even in death, he continues to leave a lasting impact on his community.(Facebook/City of Pascagoula)

Seeing so many people at the vaccine event filled Missy’s grieving heart with joy knowing her husband helped inspire so many.

“Joe really wanted no one else to have to go through today. Burying him was the most horrible thing I think I’ve ever done in my life,” said Missy Abston. “He wanted everyone to have the fighting chance that he didn’t have because he didn’t make that choice.”

Missy and Joe Abston
Missy and Joe Abston(WLOX)

Missy and their two daughters were vaccinated earlier this year, but Joe held out. It’s a decision he ultimately regretted. His story is now inspiring those who knew him to roll up their sleeves.

“I was the last guy that was totally not going to get vaccinated,” said Brandon Prince, who was at Thursday’s drive-through event. “Until it hits home with you, you don’t really understand how important this is. I don’t want to put my family through this.”

READ MORE: ‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died

It’s a message that many in Pascagoula are sharing after seeing how quickly the virus overtook the otherwise healthy 51-year-old.

“If there’s anything that could compel you to come off the fence and make your mind up about taking the COVID vaccine shot... do it for your family, do it for your friends. They want you around. We want Joe,” said family friend Kellie Neuman.

In life, Joe Abston left a major mark on the city of Pascagoula, serving three terms as a councilman, working at the port authority for over 25 years, and refereeing high school football. Now, even in death, he is still leaving a lasting impact on his community.

“All these people coming here and doing it for Joe, it kind of makes sense. I think he’s going to save lives,” said Edna Villalobos.

If you missed Thursday’s event, you can still get vaccinated between 8am and 7pm, Monday through Friday, at the Singing River Healthplex on Highway 90. No appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’
Blue Alert canceled, man suspected of shooting Jackson officer in custody
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
Logan Strauss, 5, does his schoolwork at home with his laptop while participating in an online...
State educators vote to allow hybrid schedules amid COVID-19 surge
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination now a condition of employment, enrollment at UMMC
COVID-19 vaccination now a condition of employment, enrollment at UMMC
JSU partners with Walmart to offer vaccines to community Fri.
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,048 new cases reported Fri.
A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo of COVID-19 patients lying on floor goes viral