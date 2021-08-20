Cooling centers open this weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beat the heat inside cooling centers in Jackson this weekend.

Anticipating hotter temperatures, the city says the centers will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, and Sunday, August 22.

Smith Robertson - 505 John Hart St. (capacity 150 people)

Tougaloo Center- 318 Vine St. – (capacity 75 people)

Capacity is limited and masks will be required.

