Cooling centers open this weekend in Jackson

(Storyblocks.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beat the heat inside cooling centers in Jackson this weekend.

Anticipating hotter temperatures, the city says the centers will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, and Sunday, August 22.

  • Smith Robertson - 505 John Hart St. (capacity 150 people)
  • Tougaloo Center- 318 Vine St. – (capacity 75 people)

Capacity is limited and masks will be required.

