Convicted felon out on bond for Oxford crimes arrested for crimes in Brandon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Between August 4 – 16, the Brandon Police Department investigated a series of auto thefts and auto burglaries in two apartment complexes located off the Highway 18 corridor on the west side of Brandon.

A total of six cars were stolen or burglarized, and a total of four firearms were stolen during these crimes.

All six of the victim vehicles were unlocked, and all of the stolen cars had keys/fobs were left inside them.

During their investigation, Brandon Police detectives positively identified a suspect who they determined was traveling from Jackson to locations within Rankin County committing various crimes.

On August 17, Brandon detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Laquavious Deon Swinney, 19, of South Pine Lea Drive in Jackson.

Later that day, officers from the Pearl and Richland Police Departments spotted Swinney and he was taken into custody.

To date, two of the stolen cars and two stolen firearms have been successfully recovered in these cases.

Swinney was in possession of the two stolen firearms at the time of his arrest. It was discovered that Swinney was already out on felony bond for previous charges through Oxford Police Department, including armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and house burglary/home invasion.

Brandon Police charged Swinney with four counts of auto theft, and one count of auto burglary.

Swinney is currently in the custody of the Rankin County Jail, with a total bond of $1.1 million for all charges.

Swinney is due to appear in Brandon Municipal Court on August 25.

This is an ongoing investigation. More arrests and additional charges are expected in this case.

The Richland and Pearl Police Departments assisted with the arrest of this suspect.

