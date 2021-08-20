Brookhaven Walmart closes 2 p.m. Friday for deep-cleaning

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A heads up if you rely on Walmart in Brookhaven for food and medicine.

The retailer will be closing its Brookhaven location at 2 p.m. Friday to sanitize the building.

The store is located at 960 Brookway Boulevard.

The store reopens at 6 a.m. on Aug. 22.

Here’s a statement from Walmart:

As an essential business and a member of the Brookhaven, MS community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine, and other essential items, especially at this time. As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Brookhaven, MS store location at 960 Brookway Blvd., today at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Aug. 22. Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers. You can find the county-by-county breakdown here. The CDC updates its data on transmission rates weekly, so the guidance on mask usage is likely to change over time in different locations. When the store reopens on Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

