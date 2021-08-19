Jackson City Council votes down trash contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council has again voted down a proposal from the mayor to bring on FCC Environmental Services for a six-year waste hauling contract.

This is the second time the council has voted down the proposal.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba brought the contract to the council again, after renegotiating terms with the firm and after hosting three town halls to drum up support for it.

Despite those efforts, the council again rejected the proposal.

Voting in favor of the measure was Council President Virgi Lindsay, Ward Two Councilwoman Angelique Lee, and Ward Four Councilman Brian Grizzell.

Voting against it were Councilmen Ashby Foote, Kenneth Stokes, Aaron Banks, and Vernon Hartley.

On August 9, the council also rejected the proposal on the same vote.

Some council members were opposed to the measure because costs were going up, while pickups were being reduced to once a week.

The city chose once-a-week pickup, in part, because it would likely have to dip into city coffers to cover contract costs. Garbage collection fees are calculated based on fees per household. Those fees are added to households’ water bills and are supposed to be paid every month.

However, the city had to pay Waste Management $5 million out of Siemens funds, because of problems with Jackson’s water/sewer billing system.

Some customers also have not been paying their bills, due to a moratorium on water shutoffs.

Jackson is expected to end that moratorium on September 1.

The administration had argued that FCC had presented the lowest cost for the city. However, documents provided to the council contradicted that claim.

Meanwhile, a motion made by Kenneth Stokes to accept the second-lowest bid for twice-a-week trash pickup services died for a lack of a second. A second is required before a vote can be taken on an item.

The second-lowest bid for twice-weekly pickups came from Waste Management.

City attorneys advised the council that Stokes could not introduce a motion to enter into a contract.

Waste Management currently provides solid waste services to the city. That contract expires on September 30.

Lumumba advised the council that if the vote failed, “we would be in the position of having to negotiate with another vendor, and they would have a strong hand.”

“We would have to see how those negotiations pan out and try to present you something,” he said.

On March 25, the city issued a request for proposals for solid waste collection and hauling services with one-day and two-day-a-week pickup options.

Three firms responded to the request: FCC, Waste Management, and Richard’s Disposal. Proposals were opened on May 11.

According to city documents, at the conclusion of negotiations, FCC would provide once-a-week residential trash pickup, litter pickup, and other services for $16.90 per customer.

Included in that fee is what each customer would pay to be provided with a 96-gallon trash bin. The firm also would install and pick up trash from 100 public receptacles installed across the city.

Based on the number of households (53,869), the total contract comes out to around $10.9 million a year.

Following the April 9 vote, the administration went back to the table to reduce the price of the contract to around $10.4 million a year.

Interim Public Works Director Marlin King said that FCC was able to cut costs by reducing a route. It was not sure what route would have been reduced or cut out as part of the deal.

Interim Chief Administrative Officer Louis Wright urged the council to approve the proposal, saying it would help make Jackson a cleaner place.

“Absolutely this contract will cause an increase in the cost of garbage collection,” he said. “But the overall purpose is to clean up our city. One of the things many people told me when I went into this role, was let’s get our city clean. We cannot argue with the fact that we need to do a better job of cleaning our streets and (doing) garbage collection.”

Wright said the city was reducing its residential collections to one day a week to help cut costs. “If citizens want a two-day collection, there’s a cost, a significant cost, in terms of going two days,” he said. “We felt this proposal, in terms of a one-day collection, would be beneficial to the city of Jackson.”

