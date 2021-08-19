Trustmark Park COVID-19 testing site reopens due to demand

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - As the Delta variant drives the current surge in cases, demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing.

Thursday, the state is opening more testing sites to meet the demand, including Trustmark Park.

The state health department says there has been an increased demand for COVID-19 testing at the Rankin County Health Department, which is why they’re expanding to meet that need.

Testing sites across the state are also experiencing longer wait times.

“We have ordered some additional rapid tests to come to the state of Mississippi. We made an emergency purchase of 300,000 more tests. So we should have those hopefully in the state soon.”

Hours are now being extended at testing sites, and more pop-up sites are being set up across the state.

Trustmark Park is located at 1 Braves Way in Pearl.

