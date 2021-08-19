Thursday Night Weather Forecast

Baby Faces
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An area of disturbed weather will continue moving through our area into Friday night and Saturday.  Between now and then, there will be scattered downpours around.  While not everyone will see rain, some places will get some heavy downpours.  About a half inch to one inch is possible.  That would help since we are about 2 inches below normal, which translates to about a third of the amount of rainfall we should have for the month of August.  Highs will hold around 90 Friday, but as the system lifts away from us, expect partly sunny and warmer weather to move in this weekend and next week.  Highs will be in the middle and upper 90s.  The heat index or what it feels like will reach 105 and possibly upwards of 110 next week.  Expect only isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings this weekend and next week.  The tropics are active but remain quiet as far as our weather is concerned.  Grace will be impacting Mexico and Henri might clip Cape Cod,  otherwise what’s left of Fred is moving through the Northeast into Canada.  Average high of 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:28am and the sunset is 7:39pm.

