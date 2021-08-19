Baby Faces
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

The 70-year-old senator is fully vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms, said a member of his staff.
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

Wicker, 70, tested positive for the virus Thursday morning after experiencing mild symptoms, according to his communications director Phillip Waller.

The senator is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is in good health. Wicker is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician and is currently isolating, said Waller.

He’s the second known fully-vaccinated U.S. senator to test positive for the virus.

Everyone who Sen. Wicker has come in close contact with recently has been notified.

