Pay raises, new vehicles among spending priorities for JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New recruit classes, new vehicles, and pay raises for officers and communications personnel are among items included in Jackson’s 2021-22 public safety budget.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis presented his budget for the next fiscal year at a hearing Thursday.

The $33.3 million budget includes an additional $416,966 to raise pay for corporals up to $41,000 a year and $430,000 to raise salaries for communication clerks, dispatchers, senior dispatchers, and shift supervisors.

The budget also includes $1.2 million to purchase 31 new fleet vehicles, $144,000 for new training simulation equipment for the Jackson Police Officers’ Training Academy, and $125,000 to purchase generators for all four police precincts and the Real-Time Command Center.

Davis said raises are needed, in part, to retain experienced officers.

Corporals typically have served with the department for 10 years. However, those officers have not had a pay raise in about a decade.

“My fear right now is losing those individuals,” Davis said. “We have to be competitive to keep the ones we’ve got and attract others to come here.”

Davis said the pay increase implemented for new officers this budget cycle has helped the department in bringing in and retaining new officers.

“Since we did the pay increase, I’m not seeing a lot of new recruits leaving,” he said. “We have a few who leave, but they have to pay us $3,200 for the training. The department they go to has to pay.

“But I am seeing a reduction in officers leaving and that’s a credit to the pay increase.”

Council members appeared interested in raising pay even more than the amount suggested by Davis. Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks asked what it would cost to increase corporals, sergeants, and lieutenants by $45,000, $51,000, and $53,000 respectively.

Davis said he could bring back additional information during the budget deliberations.

The council is expected to pass the budget by mid to late September. The new budget would go into effect on October 1.

The budget includes funding for 352 sworn officers and 219 civilian workers. Of those, 185 officers are on active patrol, with the rest working in various divisions elsewhere in the department.

Currently, the department is short 59 officers and has 65 civilian positions open.

Davis hopes to fund three new recruit classes in the upcoming year, telling the council that one class is ongoing, and another is expected to start next month.

“We’re very serious about having back-to-back police classes,” he said. “We have one graduating on the 27th and one going in on the 10th of September. We have 21 (individuals) who have taken the written exam.

“If we continue with pay raises and continue to fill our vacancies, we can... can make a positive impact in (addressing) crime.”

The city is looking at several options to raise pay for officers in the coming year. The administration is proposing a property tax increase, while some council members are looking at using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to raise pay.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he does not support using one-time ARPA dollars to cover recurring expenses, such as pay raises.

“If you give someone a raise, you have to establish where the money is coming from in perpetuity,” he said. “By taking that one-time funding, you’re kicking the can down the road... it’s setting the stage for a bad investment you’ll have to come back and correct later on.”

