More women turning to truck driving as demand increased

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over the past year, many industries have suffered as COVID-19 swept the world.

One industry that’s dealing with a greater demand is trucking, and they’re turning to an underused resource: Women.

“The monotony of the 9-5 job just wasn’t really going to cut it for me,” Amalya Livingston said.

She comes from a trucking family. Her mom has driven for over six years.

So getting behind the wheel was a no brainer.

“She already paved the road for me,” Livingston said of her mother. “She kinda lit the fuel to my fire to go ahead and get determined to come into this career field.”

Trucking is not necessarily a career path that women consider, but they should.

“The motor carry industry and the transportation industry is in need of thousands of truck drivers, and they have said that the top 3 efforts to help them with that is to hire more women,” Willie Jones said.

Jones is the president and CEO of DSC Workforce Development and Training Academy. They help women like Amalya and Regena Armond put rubber to the road when starting out in the trucking industry.

“I was recently a welder, but I had to give up my job to go to school,” Armond said. “So that was like a real challenge for my income, trying to get my new career going.”

But the rewards are worth it, especially when you are expecting a new bundle of joy.

“I have 3 children already and I’m currently carrying one, so it’s--you can do it. Being a mother and driving trucks, you can do it.”

“Invest in yourself,” Livingston said. ‘Invest in yourself and believe that you can do it. I know those big trucks are intimidating, but when you are getting into an industry that’s averaging about $60-70K a year, that can change your life.”

DSC was recently awarded $10,000 for the work they’re doing to bring women into trucking.

Those funds, along with other donations, will be used to provide scholarships to women who are looking to become drivers.

