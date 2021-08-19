JPD fails to comply with Ethics Commission order, having withheld public records for 2 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite being ordered by the Mississippi Ethics Commission to produce public records 3 On Your Side requested in 2019, the Jackson Police Department has not complied with the state agency, missing its deadline last Friday.

The final order, issued Aug. 6, requires JPD Police Chief James Davis to produce any remaining records the department had not yet provided within seven days of the order.

The records include departmental memos and text/phone logs requested in April and May 2019.

The order came after WLBT filed seven public records requests with the city of Jackson for JPD records from January to June 2019, and in each instance the police department failed to produce records by the seven-day deadline required by state law.

In one example, the city took nearly 600 days to produce records.

The final order states the city of Jackson has also been given 30 days from the date the order was issued to pay more than $170,000 in legal fees for violating state law and implementing various accountability measures to ensure greater transparency during the public records process.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to pay the money. We’d rather spend that on, you know, lots of different needs that the city has and the citizens need,” Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said.

Last week, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city would be appealing the decision, which would have to be filed in Hinds County Chancery Court.

Foote said Jackson has a myriad of challenges ahead, though, and believes appealing the Ethics Commission’s decision shouldn’t be one of them.

“I think it’s a mistake to try to dwell on this and try to re-litigate it in the weeks and months ahead,” Foote added.

Councilman Vernon Hartley, who represents Ward 5, couldn’t say whether he supports an appeal at this point, though he believes the $170,000 penalty from the Ethics Commission is “a bit excessive.”

“The outcome of this is that we realize when it comes to public information and public records, we have to be totally transparent,” Hartley said. “600 days [waiting for records] when you have a seven day limit. It’s hard to find a rationale behind that.”

The newly-elected councilman also couldn’t say whether he would agree to outside council being brought in for the appeal process, which could end up costing Jackson taxpayers.

“I believe that anytime taxpayers money is used, it should be used with caution, with discretion, and with wisdom. So whether or not this will be applicable at this time, I’m not sure,” Hartley said. “Again, a lot more facts and stuff that have to come out. But I believe that any use of public funds need to be scrutinized.”

3 On Your Side reached out to every member of the Jackson City Council for this story.

Councilwoman Angelique Lee, who represents Ward 2, said she couldn’t comment on legal matters.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he doesn’t know whether the city should appeal the final order of the commission because he doesn’t have enough information at this point.

Newly-elected Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell declined to comment.

Neither Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks nor Council President Virgi Lindsay responded to requests for comment.

