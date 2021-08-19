Baby Faces
Hybrid students allowed to compete in games, activites

Laurel wide receiver Omar Bayless (7) lunges forward with a short pass reception as Oxford...
Laurel wide receiver Omar Bayless (7) lunges forward with a short pass reception as Oxford defensive lineman Marcel Pegues (34) tackles him in the first half of their Mississippi 5A Championship high school football game on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississipi High School Activities Association says students who are on hybrid schedules can compete in games and activities.

That’s a combination of virtual and in-person learning.

MHSAA’s executive committee approved the measure Wednesday.

The news comes just as state education leaders voted Thursday to allow school districts a hybrid option to slow the spread of COVID-19.

About a week ago, MHSAA announced students who were 100% virtual could not compete in games and activities.

That rule still stands.

