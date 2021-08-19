Baby Faces
Hattiesburg man wanted for kidnapping estranged wife

De'Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to flee to Columbia.
De’Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to flee to Columbia.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is wanted by Hattiesburg police for kidnapping his estranged wife Thursday morning.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to a domestic altercation call on Millpond Drive around 8:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they were told that a man, identified as De’Trae Lewis, 28, of Hattiesburg, kidnapped his estranged wife from her home and attempted to flee to Columbia.

The woman was able to escape before officers arrived and was found safe.

Lewis has an active warrant for kidnapping and is believed to be in the city of Columbia.

If anyone has information on Lewis’ whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency, HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

