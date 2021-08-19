Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Georgia governor bans city mask, shot rules

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Republican governor issued an executive order Thursday banning cities from requiring businesses to enforce local pandemic restrictions.

But what impact, if any, the measure would have on new mask requirements in Atlanta, Savannah and other cities was not clear.

At a news conference, Gov. Brian Kemp said his order will prevent local governments from forcing businesses to be the city’s mask and vaccine police. He said he was concerned about measures in Atlanta and Savannah.

Both cities have mask requirements, but it was not immediately clear that either would be affected by the governor’s order.

The order comes amid an explosion in COVID cases in the state.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— U.S. schools open amid record coronavirus delta wave

— Maine Sen. Angus King tests positive for virus

— Africa WHO official knocks nations that ‘hoard’ vaccines

— 4 of Florida’s 5 largest school districts to require masks

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
The fire at Harrison Manufacturing.
Firefighter receives mild burns while battling blaze at Jackson plastic manufacturer
Police ask for help identifying men who attempted to break into Jackson church
Police ask for help identifying men who attempted to break into Jackson church
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home...
Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly hitting staff member
School boards clash with the governor and some parents over mask mandates.
Judge won’t dismiss suit on Florida school mask mandate ban
WLBT at 5p
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol