First Alert Forecast: downpour potential late week, searing heat next week

Rain Chances Taper, Heat Cranks Up Again
Rain Chances Taper, Heat Cranks Up Again(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
THURSDAY: We’ll trend a bit more active Thursday as another disturbance kicks up on the western side of a ridge to our east. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs, generally, in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A general scattering of downpours will flare up through the afternoon and evening hours that could yield heavy downpours at times. Storms will fade through early evening with lows in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Rain chances will remain elevated to round out the work week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect variably cloudy skies with scattered downpours developing through the afternoon. Coverage may not be as great as Thursday’s but be prepared for heavy downpours. Outside of that, expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will gradually clear with lows in the 70s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A ridge of high pressure will expect westward over the region in the coming days. This will lower our rain chances and uptick the heat and humidity combination. Expect highs in the middle to, a few, upper 90s, lows in the middle 70s, leading to potential heat stress issues through much of next week. Rain chances will remain slim through mid-week before the ridge breaks later in the week, yielding higher rain chances and lower heat issues.

TROPICS: Hurricane Grace will make a landfall on the Yucatan peninsula by Thursday morning before emerging into the Bay of Campeche and continuing into central Mexico by the weekend. Tropical Storm Henri continues to meander near Bermuda and is likely to strengthen to hurricane status before the weekend. A shift in the track guidance puts New England in line to potentially experience impacts from the storm into next week. Neither storm will bring impacts to central and southwest Mississippi.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

