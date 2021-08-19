Baby Faces
Consider This: Please Get Vaccinated

By Ted Fortenberry
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of COVID cases in Mississippi is spiking to all time highs.

There are now temporary hospital facilities at UMMC as ICUs and medical facilities are once again overwhelmed with infected patients.

The Delta variant is packing a powerful punch.

Many of us here at WLBT have lost family and friends to this terrible disease. We have also shared story after story of people on their death beds telling their family that they are sorry for not getting vaccinated.

You don’t want to be that person.

And if you are thinking “That won’t happen to me,” that’s what those people thought as well.

If you have a medical condition and your doctor recommends that you should not get vaccinated, that’s a legitimate reason to wait.

However, if you’re not protecting yourself and others due to political conspiracy or anti-vax propaganda, that’s idiotic thinking.

A report issued this week shows Mississippi and Louisiana as the least safe states in the country. If people refuse to get vaccinated, the death rate will continue to climb.

If you’re on the fence, please get vaccinated. If you’re not sure, look at the research – and research doesn’t mean posts by Facebook crazies – that means going to reputable sources to gather factual information.

The vaccines are safe. They are lifesaving.

Don’t be the person apologizing to your family for not getting the vaccine as you take your last breath.

Please, please, please get vaccinated today.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

