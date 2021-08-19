Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Buddy the dog’s eye bandages removed as recovery continues

Buddy the dog’s eye bandages removed as recovery continues
Buddy the dog’s eye bandages removed as recovery continues(Source: Tunica Humane Society)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - There’s an update on the dog that was set on fire in Mississippi by a child in April.

Buddy is recovering fast and he can see again.

His eyes are no longer covered in bandages. He can see and the pup is enjoying every day! Buddy still has a ways to go as far as treatment, but doctors say it’s best to give his eyes a rest for a while.

The people at Mississippi State who are helping Buddy heal say his whole personality has changed since seeing the light of day. He is happy and playful and walking the halls of the hospital with his toys in his mouth.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
The fire at Harrison Manufacturing.
Firefighter receives mild burns while battling blaze at Jackson plastic manufacturer
Police ask for help identifying men who attempted to break into Jackson church
Police ask for help identifying men who attempted to break into Jackson church
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

Is it COVID or a cold? Doctors warn it’s better to be safe than sorry
Is it COVID or a cold? Doctors warn it’s better to be safe than sorry
Is it COVID or a cold? Doctors warn it’s better to be safe than sorry
COVID or cold?
Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’
Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’
Jackson City Council votes down trash contract
Trash contract
Consider This: Please Get Vaccinated
Consider This: Please Get Vaccinated