Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.

The president told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that it’s “past time” for him to get a booster. U.S. health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

U.S. health officials say it is “very clear” the vaccines’ protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.

The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
The fire at Harrison Manufacturing.
Firefighter receives mild burns while battling blaze at Jackson plastic manufacturer
Police ask for help identifying men who attempted to break into Jackson church
Police ask for help identifying men who attempted to break into Jackson church
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
John Rounsaville
‘I didn’t live up to my own standards’: MDA exec apologizes amid sexual misconduct allegations

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.
Sen. Wicker tests positive for COVID-19
FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
Surviving Motherhood: Women in Trucking
More women turning to truck driving as demand increased
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony