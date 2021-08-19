$4 million for ‘Project X’: Jackson city leaders outline how American Rescue Plans to be used

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are planning to spend $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on a project being pushed by the Jackson Redevelopment Authority.

Tuesday was the budget presentation for the city’s public works department.

At the meeting, leaders gave a brief outline of how a portion of the ARPA funds would be used, with $4 million going to a project called the “Mid-Farish Soul City Market.”

Details of that project were never explained, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba referred to it as Project X, and said that it was being backed by Jackson Redevelopment Authority.

Officials with JRA were not immediately available for comment.

Director of Finance LaaWanda Jones Horton said $2 million would come out of the first $21 million the city has already received, with the other $2 million coming out of the next round of funds, which the city is expected to receive next year.

Meanwhile, another $250,000 is going to “The Bean Path District,” $500,000 is going to a “guaranteed low-income program,” $500,000 is going to a cooperative incubator; and $250,000 is going to the Jackson Zoo.

Few details of those programs were provided.

Another $570,000 in rescue plan dollars already has been allocated to the Jackson Convention Complex.

In all, Jackson is expected to receive more than $42 million in ARPA funding. The city received the first $21 million recently. The second half of the funding will make its way to Jackson in July.

Horton said all expenses mentioned were allowed under the act, and that the city was working with a policy analyst to ensure that the city would not spend any of the funds illegally.

Many expected that the city would dedicate most of the funds would go toward public works.

The city is facing an estimated $170 million in water system repairs and improvements as part of an EPA administrative order issued this year.

During the 2021 legislative session, Jackson asked lawmakers for more than $100 million to fund emergency repairs, including $47 million for water treatment plant needs.

The request was made in light of the city’s winter water crisis. In February, two severe winter fronts ripped across the metro area crippling operations at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. As a result, tens of thousands of customers were without water service for weeks. Even after services were restored, customers were under a precautionary boil water notice for weeks.

The legislature approved just $3 million, with lawmakers saying Jackson was set to receive millions from ARPA.

“The city gave us a $47 million, yet they’re getting $47 million from HUD,” Sen. John Horhn said at the time. “They could use the money they’re getting from that to make the repairs.”

HUD is the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Of the first $21 million, Jackson dedicated $12.7 million to infrastructure, with $8 million going toward replacing a 48-inch water main, $1.8 million going toward sanitary sewer evaluation services, and $950,000 going toward design and construction administration for projects at the water treatment facilities.

City Engineer Charles Williams told the council that no additional ARPA dollars were set aside for infrastructure as part of the 2021-22 budget.

Meanwhile, Jackson has applied for nearly $60 million in state revolving loan funds to cover sewer and water system work.

“Right now, we would anticipate getting both loans this fall,” he said. “That’s going to help us with some of the repairs outlined with the administrative order for water and to continue to comply with the wastewater consent decree.”

Jackson also has to make around $945 million in repairs to its sewer system as part of a consent decree dating back to 2012.

“We hope over the next several months that billing and collections will improve so we can direct more money to our facilities,” Williams said. “Until then, we’re going to have to rely on external funding to address those issues.”

We have reached out to the administration and are waiting to hear back.

