Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fred continues to fizzle and is now a post tropical system falling apart over the northeast.  Henri is on the verge of becoming a hurricane and may skirt the Cape Cod area of Massachusetts before heading out to sea.  Grace is a hurricane and may make landfall twice in Mexico by this weekend.  The good news for us is that all these systems will miss our area and have no impacts here.  A weak low-pressure system is drifting by our area through Friday.  This will result in a few showers across our area from time to time.  Temperatures will be held back a little due to more cloud cover.  We can expect the chance for rain to dwindle this weekend as temperatures begin to rise.  We will be in the middle 90s this weekend and upper 90s are possible early next week as a sprawling high-pressure system takes over our area.  Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6:27am and the sunset is 7:40pm.  Today’s high reached 94 degrees in Jackson.

