Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Smith County School District shutting down for 2 weeks due to high COVID cases

By Maggie Wade and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to Smith County School District, schools will be shutting down for two weeks due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Nick Hillman says the decision comes after a high number of students, teachers, and staff tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine.

The shutdown begins Monday, August 23, in order to give parents time to make arrangements for their children.

According to Hillman, after the two weeks are over, the district will reevaluate and determine whether to go to virtual learning.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Smith County website states there were 659 students, teachers, and staff members in quarantine and 104 confirmed cases.

On August 14, Raleigh High School Lion Pride Band’s Facebook page announced that 13-year-old Mkayla Robinson died suddenly this weekend after contracting COVID.

For more information, please visit smithcountyschools.net.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshand Crisler sworn in as interim sheriff.
Marshand Crisler named interim Hinds Co. sheriff
Carol Jackson
Miss. woman accused of stealing money meant for meals to feed children
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Supervisor David Archie.
Meeting recessed following outburst from Supervisor David Archie
The scene of the bus crash.
School bus involved in crash in Jackson

Latest News

COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
WLBT at 10p
MSDH relies on recommendations, not requirements, for school districts to notify parents of...
MSDH relies on recommendations, not requirements, for school districts to notify parents of COVID-19 outbreaks
Crystal Springs police chief steps down after only 6 months on the job