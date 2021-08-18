Smith County School District shutting down for 2 weeks due to high COVID cases

SMITH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to Smith County School District, schools will be shutting down for two weeks due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Nick Hillman says the decision comes after a high number of students, teachers, and staff tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine.

The shutdown begins Monday, August 23, in order to give parents time to make arrangements for their children.

According to Hillman, after the two weeks are over, the district will reevaluate and determine whether to go to virtual learning.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Smith County website states there were 659 students, teachers, and staff members in quarantine and 104 confirmed cases.

On August 14, Raleigh High School Lion Pride Band’s Facebook page announced that 13-year-old Mkayla Robinson died suddenly this weekend after contracting COVID.

For more information, please visit smithcountyschools.net.

