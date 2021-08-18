Baby Faces
Reeves issues statement on resignation of MDA executive

John Rounsaville
John Rounsaville(mississippi.org)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves issued a statement Tuesday on the resignation of John Rounsaville, who served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority.

Rounsaville resigned on August 13 after an investigation into his conduct.

The governor said he’s been removed from the day-to-day operation of the agency and is on administrative leave until the end of the month.

Governor Reeves said after reviewing the case, he allowed Rounsaville to submit his resignation.

