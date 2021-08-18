Baby Faces
Police ask for help identifying men who attempted to break into Jackson church

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for help identifying attempted church burglars.

According to authorities, the incident happened last week in the 3500 block of I-55 S. Frontage Road.

If you recognize the men, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

