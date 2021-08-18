Police ask for help identifying men who attempted to break into Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for help identifying attempted church burglars.

According to authorities, the incident happened last week in the 3500 block of I-55 S. Frontage Road.

#JPD needs help identifying these individuals wanted for the attempted burglary of a church that occurred on last week in the 3500 block of I-55 S Frontage Rd. If you recognize them or their vehicle, contact #CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477 or https://t.co/ymPOz6rCmo. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9FR643TB9m — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) August 18, 2021

If you recognize the men, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

