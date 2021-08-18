Baby Faces
Man injured in Mendenhall officer-involved shooting

Farmer refused to comply with deputies and displayed a weapon. A deputy then discharged his...
Farmer refused to comply with deputies and displayed a weapon. A deputy then discharged his weapon in response, striking Farmer.(WVUE/Raycom)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MENDENHALL, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is injured after an officer-involved shooting in Mendenhall on Tuesday afternoon.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, who is helping investigate, says Mendenhall police were chasing the suspect, Edgar Boyd Farmer, who had several felony warrants from the state of Florida.

They say Farmer fled into a wooded area prior to law enforcement’s arrival, and was tracked and discovered by deputies just off Green Ave.

They say Farmer displayed a weapon, and was then shot in response.

Farmer was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

It is unclear what charges Farmer is facing.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

