Madison Central HS shifts to distance learning due to power outage

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Central High School will have a distance learning day on Wednesday, August 18, due to a power outage at the school.

MCHS tweeted the alert to parents and students.

Schools officials did not say what caused the power outage at the high school.

🚨Madison Central HS will have a distance learning day on Wednesday, August 18, due to a power outage at the school.🚨Phone & internet are down at Madison Middle, Madison Station, East Flora, Mannsdale Upper, and Mannsdale Lower. These schools do have power and will have school. — Madison Co. Schools (@mcsinfo) August 18, 2021

They also announced that phone and internet are down at Madison Middle, Madison Station, East Flora, Mannsdale Upper, and Mannsdale Lower, but those schools do have power and will have school.

According to Entergy, roughly 55 customers around the school were also without power, as of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

