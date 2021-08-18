Baby Faces
Madison Central HS shifts to distance learning due to power outage

(WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Central High School will have a distance learning day on Wednesday, August 18, due to a power outage at the school.

MCHS tweeted the alert to parents and students.

Schools officials did not say what caused the power outage at the high school.

They also announced that phone and internet are down at Madison Middle, Madison Station, East Flora, Mannsdale Upper, and Mannsdale Lower, but those schools do have power and will have school.

According to Entergy, roughly 55 customers around the school were also without power, as of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

