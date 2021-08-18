Baby Faces
Hinds County Constable Leon Seals announces candidacy for Sheriff

Seals says years of experience make him qualified to serve
Seals first became a Hinds County deputy in 1995.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first candidate for Hinds County Sheriff is signed, sealed, and ready to run.

Leon Seals, who is Hinds County Constable for District Four, announced his candidacy and signed qualifying papers at the Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s office Tuesday morning.

Seals says he first became a deputy under late Sheriff Malcolm McMillin in 1995 and worked his way up to Captain in the department.(WLBT)

Seals has served two terms as Constable and says he first became a deputy in 1995 under former Sheriff Malcolm McMillin. A graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, Seals tells us his experience and training in law enforcement make him qualified to serve.

Seals said, “it’s no secret that there’s a crime problem in Hinds County. But in order to solve that problem in Hinds County, you have to have a Board of Supervisors across the board working with you. You have to have the community working with you, as well as the Sheriff going working with the city hand in hand.”

Seals expressed his deep respect and admiration for late Sheriff Lee Vance and says his shoes will never be filled.(WLBT)

Seals also expressed his deep respect and admiration for the late Sheriff Lee Vance.

“When you speak on Sheriff Lee Vance, those are shoes that will never be filled. The only thing I can do is to promise the citizens of Hinds County that I will do everything in my power to follow the example that Sheriff Lee Vance set,” Seals said.

Hinds County supervisors have called for a special election to fill the remaining term of Sheriff Vance’s time in office. The election is set for November 2nd.

Vance was laid to rest Saturday after passing away from COVID. Monday Marshand Crisler was appointed by Supervisors and sworn in as interim Sheriff.

