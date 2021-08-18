Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital

Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital
Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some people in Memphis say they’re fighting for their rights.

A group of several dozen people is outside Baptist Hospital East Wednesday evening, saying it should be their right to chose whether they get the vaccine.

Medical experts say vaccine mandates in healthcare are a matter of public health and that the vaccine is safe and effective.

Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital
Group protests masks and vaccines in front of Memphis hospital(Source: WMC)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
The fire at Harrison Manufacturing.
Firefighter receives mild burns while battling blaze at Jackson plastic manufacturer
Police ask for help identifying men who attempted to break into Jackson church
Police ask for help identifying men who attempted to break into Jackson church
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

‘Be prepared for a possible decrease in access to EMS’: Hospital strain placing burden on ambulatory services
LIVE: Gov. Reeves gives latest on COVID-19 response
Laurel wide receiver Omar Bayless (7) lunges forward with a short pass reception as Oxford...
Hybrid students allowed to compete in games, activites
Logan Strauss, 5, does his schoolwork at home with his laptop while participating in an online...
State educators vote to allow hybrid schedules amid COVID-19 surge
Free COVID-19 testing Saturday in Edwards