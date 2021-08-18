Baby Faces
Garth Brooks cancels next 5 stops on stadium tour because of COVID surge

The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore,...
The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Garth Brooks pulled the plug Wednesday on the next five stops of his stadium tour, citing the latest wave of COVID-19.

The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows, but with a hopeful heart we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” Brooks said on his website.

Ticketmaster will automatically issue refunds to fans.

Brooks hopes to reschedule the shows for 2022.

The Grammy winner performed over the weekend at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, KOLN-TV reported.

“The joy I have seen in everyone’s faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums,” Brooks said.

“Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful.”

