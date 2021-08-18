Baby Faces
Former Lady Luck Casino is now Bally’s Vicksburg

(WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The former Lady Luck Casino in Vicksburg now has a new name.

It’s now called Bally’s Vicksburg Casino.

Bally’s bought the facility last year and is just now putting its name on it.

The rebranding project is expected to be complete by late next month.

The company says all existing rewards will be transferred to members’ new cards.

