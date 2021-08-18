Baby Faces
Former CAO King named Jackson’s interim public works director

Water flows from the broken water main on Woodrow Wilson Ave.
Water flows from the broken water main on Woodrow Wilson Ave.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Marlin King, the former interim chief administrative officer for the city of Jackson, has been named interim director of the Public Works Department.

The news comes days after WLBT learned that Charles Williams would not be reappointed to the position, and days after a news conference where the mayor said King would be moved to another position within the administration.

King served as interim CAO and as deputy CAO for the city of Jackson. He has a bachelor’s degree in drafting and design technology from Jackson State University and a master’s in architecture from Morgan State University, according to his LinkedIn account.

It was not known if King was the mayor’s choice for the position. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has yet to make a formal announcement. However, sources within the city say King is likely the mayor’s choice to take over the position on a permanent basis.

We contacted King, who was not immediately available for comment.

