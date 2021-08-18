First Alert Forecast: summery downpours ahead of sizzling heat

WEDNESDAY: A few patches of fog will greet some out the door this morning across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine to maneuver through your mid-week – though, by the afternoon hours, chances for widely spaced showers and storms will flare up. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s. The highest chances for rain will generally be near and north of I-20, thanks to a disturbance clipping the area near Memphis. Rain chances may have some staying power after sunset in our northern areas with lows in the 70s.

THURSDAY: We’ll trend a bit more active Thursday as another disturbance kicks up on the western side of a ridge to our east. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs, generally, in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A general scattering of downpours will flare up through the afternoon and evening hours that could yield heavy downpours at times. Storms will fade through early evening with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances may remain somewhat elevated to round out the work week with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the lower 90s. By the weekend and into next week, an upper ridge will expand over the area, lowering rain chances and cranking up the heat. Expect highs in the middle 90s, lows in the middle 70s, leading to potential heat stress issues through much of next week.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Grace is likely to strengthen to hurricane status through the day ahead as it treks westward through the northern Caribbean. It will likely cross the Yucatan peninsula by Thursday morning before emerging into the Bay of Campeche and continuing into central Mexico by the weekend. Tropical Storm Henri continues to meander near Bermuda and is likely to strengthen to hurricane status before the weekend. The storm remains off the US coastline.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

