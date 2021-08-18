Federal team sent to Tupelo to help overwhelmed doctors, nurses

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - The government sent a 33-member team of health professionals to Tupelo to help care for the surge of COVID-19 patients.

The team is working inside Tupelo’s North Mississippi Medical Center, according to WTVA news.

Physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, paramedics, respiratory therapists and pharmacists are included.

The Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Disaster Medical System, which helps communities respond to and recover from public health emergencies and disasters.

“Our staff are dedicated and will continue to do everything they can, but they can only do so much,” NMMC President David Wilson said. “They are stretched thin now. We need the community’s help. We are appreciative of the DMAT, but we really need to address the problem at the source and get our community to understand how decisions they make impact others. Vaccination is the only way we can dig our way out of this pandemic.”

Much like UMMC, NMMC has empty hospital rooms but does not have enough people to staff the rooms.

The team will spend at least two weeks in Tupelo.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.