Deputies kill suspected active shooter outside church

(WDBJ7)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed by Scott County deputies on Saturday.

Deputies were called to the scene at Mt. Zion Church on Blossom Road where they were told someone was firing shots at workers there.

Deputies say they confronted the shooter from a tree line across the street from the church.

Deputies shot and killed the man, identified as Robert D. Bailey.

Deputies say Bailey was heavily armed with multiple guns.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

