Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID deaths, hospitalizations to increase in coming weeks, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is upping its forecast for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.

That would be around 41,000 additional deaths; the virus has already killed 623,000 Americans.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID cases among children are also increasing.

Health experts had hoped to get a higher threshold of people vaccinated ahead of the new school year, but only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and cases are once again on the rise, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston, 51, died Sunday after a short battle with...
‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died
Louisiana couple sues Pelahatchie water park after daughter allegedly contracts E. coli
Louisiana couple sues Pelahatchie water park after daughter allegedly contracts E. coli
Quarter House rendering shows plans for Lakeland Drive development.
138 luxury apartment community opens in Northeast Jackson
Carol Jackson
Miss. woman accused of stealing money meant for meals to feed children
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
More than 20,000 students in quarantine last week after being exposed to COVID-19
Some people have lost everything to the wildfire.
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California
Federal team sent to Tupelo to help overwhelmed doctors, nurses