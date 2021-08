BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven police need help to identify a robber suspect.

Police say the man seen in the image below stole $200 in cash from Walgreens.

Robbery at Walgreens:#08172921 No weapon, no injuries, $200 petty cash. Early 20's, dark skin Black male, gray shirt, black pants, black shoes. Any information please contact BPD at 601-833-2424 Thanks Posted by Brookhaven Police Department on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

