32-bed field hospital at UMMC, compliments of Samaritan’s Purse, now open

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s only level one trauma center, University Mississippi Medical Center, has its second mobile hospital in less than a week.

Samaritans Purse officially opens Wednesday.

The 32-bed field hospital for adult patients, located in the parking garage beside Children’s of Mississippi Hospital, includes five intensive care beds and 27 beds for lower-acuity patients.

It will be staffed by a medical team from Samaritan’s Purse including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and support personnel.

Mississippi COVID-19 patients, including some of the most seriously ill, will receive care inside a Samaritan’s Purse deployed and staffed field hospital opening Wednesday on UMMC’s Jackson-based campus. It joins a 20-bed federal field hospital inside another parking garage opened Friday.

Two field hospitals opening in less than a week at UMMC shows the dire state of Mississippi’s surge of COVID-19′s delta variant.

The Christian organization known for its disaster relief, Samaritan’s Purse is also providing a field hospital in Haiti following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on August 14.

Samaritan’s Purse has opened five similar field hospitals in spots around the world, including New York and Los Angeles County, to support local health systems.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

