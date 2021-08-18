32-bed field hospital at UMMC, compliments of Samaritan’s Purse, now open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s only level one trauma center, University Mississippi Medical Center, has its second mobile hospital in less than a week.

Samaritans Purse officially opens Wednesday.

The 32-bed field hospital for adult patients, located in the parking garage beside Children’s of Mississippi Hospital, includes five intensive care beds and 27 beds for lower-acuity patients.

It will be staffed by a medical team from Samaritan’s Purse including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and support personnel.

Mississippi COVID-19 patients, including some of the most seriously ill, will receive care inside a Samaritan’s Purse deployed and staffed field hospital opening Wednesday on UMMC’s Jackson-based campus. It joins a 20-bed federal field hospital inside another parking garage opened Friday.

Two field hospitals opening in less than a week at UMMC shows the dire state of Mississippi’s surge of COVID-19′s delta variant.

The Christian organization known for its disaster relief, Samaritan’s Purse is also providing a field hospital in Haiti following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on August 14.

Samaritan’s Purse has opened five similar field hospitals in spots around the world, including New York and Los Angeles County, to support local health systems.

