Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man gets 3-plus years in prison for stealing guns from Miss. pawn shop

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the theft of firearms from a Mississippi pawnshop.

Senior U.S. District Judge Neal B. Biggers sentenced Dominic Deshawn Turner, of Killeen, Texas, on Monday to 39 months in prison for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federally licensed firearm dealer.  

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said the sentence marks the conclusion of a two-year investigation and prosecution of a 2019 robbery of Krosstown Trade & Pawn in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Most Read

Former Pascagoula city councilman Joe Abston, 51, died Sunday after a short battle with...
‘I’m sorry I didn’t get the shot’: Former councilman pleaded for people to get COVID vaccine before he died
Louisiana couple sues Pelahatchie water park after daughter allegedly contracts E. coli
Louisiana couple sues Pelahatchie water park after daughter allegedly contracts E. coli
COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
COVID-19 hits Rankin County family hard after just one week in school
Quarter House rendering shows plans for Lakeland Drive development.
138 luxury apartment community opens in Northeast Jackson
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community

Latest News

New Orleans police on Aug. 18 released this updated image of a man believed to be involved in...
Search continues for gunman after 5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
More than 20,000 students in quarantine last week after being exposed to COVID-19
Federal team sent to Tupelo to help overwhelmed doctors, nurses
Local businesses institute COVID policies as cases around the state balloon
Local businesses institute COVID policies as cases around the state balloon