‘Y’all took my grandbaby from me’: Family remembers 12-year-old murder victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of the Columbus 12-year-old shot and killed riding in the car with his family Friday night is speaking out and asking for the senseless violence to stop.

Tiffany Richardson is having to learn how to cope without her son, 12-year-old Cortez Richardson.

“I know it’s going to hit me hard when I see my son for the last time. When I bury my child,” said Richardson. “I’m not going to be able to see my child in his bed, wake him up in the morning. It’s time for school. At night it hits me, but it hasn’t hit me hard yet because I feel like his spirit is still in here.”

Richardson says Cortez loved to draw and never got into any trouble.

“He practiced like every time just to get it correct,” explained Richardson. “Just a boy. He haven’t got the chance to see the world. They took him young.”

Cortez was the oldest of six boys and a grandson.

“Ya’ll took my grandbaby from me. Took him,” said Cortez’s grandmother, Dianne Richardson.

Richardson says she took her kids out to eat Friday night before they were supposed to leave on a family trip to Florida the next morning.

“They were excited about going to Jacksonville Zoo,” she said.

But their plans changed in a tragic way while driving home from dinner.

“Everything happened so fast and we just heard a lot of gunshots like a machine gun. Everywhere. I wasn’t looking. I was trying to get out the mist. I didn’t know my son got hit because he was sleeping in the backseat,” recalled Richardson.

Richardson says Cortez woke up when he was shot.

“That’s when he called for me like ma, ma. I’ve been hit and I can’t breathe. He was struggling for air,” said Richardson.

Richardson says she wants justice to be served for her son.

“Want ya’ll to catch the one that did it. Nobody’s child deserves none of this. None of it. But Cortez took the bullet. One of them,” said Richardson.

Cortez’s mom also describes him as a quiet kid who loved to play video games.

Police have not released any information about suspects in this killing.

