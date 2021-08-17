Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few more showers popped up on the radar today and that will be something we’ll see more of Wednesday and Thursday. A disturbance will swing out of the plains across Arkansas triggering more widespread, but still random showers and thunderstorms. Drier air will move back in Friday and this weekend. High pressure will be the driving force behind our weather. It will help deflect tropical systems away from us, but it will also result in warmer weather, especially Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s through the weekend, but upper 90s are possible early next week. Of course, the heat index will approach 100 degrees this week, 105 to 110 degrees next week. Tropical Storm Grace will likely become a hurricane soon as it heads for Mexico this week. Tropical Storm Henri may also do the same, but it will stay in the Atlantic. Fred is a depression and continuing to weaken over the Appalachian mountains. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:27am and the sunset was 7:41pm.

