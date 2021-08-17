Baby Faces
Stone Temple Pilots, Bush to play Brandon Amphitheater

Bush
Bush(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two major rock bands are co-headlining a show at Brandon Amphitheater this fall.

Bush and Stone Temple Pilots will play a show Friday, October 15. They’ll be joined by special guest Devora.

Bush has been on the scene since 1994′s Sixteen Stone, an album that went platinum six times and was followed up with two other platinum albums before the 90s ended.

They’re known for hits like “Comedown,” “Glycerine” and “Machinehead.”

Stone Temple Pilots have sold over 70 million albums after coming onto the scene in 1992 with their album Core.

The band, known for hits like “Plush,” has kept going even after the death of lead singer Scott Weiland in 2015, and released a new album in 2020 with new lead singer Jeff Gutt.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m.

