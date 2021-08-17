Baby Faces
Mississippi is no. 3 in per capita mortality from COVID, state health officer says

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's...
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, sits before a chart showing the state's spike in COVID-19 patients during a news conference in the School of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus, Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Jackson, Miss.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs says the Magnolia State ranks third in the nation per capita mortality from COVID-19.

And Dobbs tweeted Tuesday, options are slim to turn things around.

“Plan A - get vaccinated. Plan B - monoclonals,” State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said.

Dobbs shared data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows the number of deaths since the pandemic started for every 100,000 people, which compares areas with different population sizes.

Based on the total number of COVID deaths as of August 16, Mississippi had a death rate of 260 per 100,000 people.

That’s compared to 300 deaths per 100,000 people in New Jersey and 263 in Massachusetts.

Over the weekend, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases just from the weekend.

And the state’s only level 1 trauma center said Monday its beds are full and it’s operating at negative capacity.

Two mobile field hospitals have been deployed at UMMC within one week. One is staffed with federal resources and the other will be managed by Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian Response Organization.

Smaller hospitals in the state have been overwhelmed, understaffed, and struggling to find space for patients.

“Are we at the peak? Will it be another month? We don’t know,” Woodward said.

Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the State of Emergency Order that was set to expire on August 15.

The goal of extending the emergency order is to make sure resources are available for Mississippi’s hospitals.

“Our goal is to protect the integrity of the healthcare system so that everyone who gets sick can get treated,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

