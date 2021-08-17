Louisiana couple sues Pelahatchie water park after daughter allegedly contracts E. coli

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A couple is suing Yogi on the Lake after their daughter allegedly tested positive for E. coli after visiting the waterpark.

This days after the Mississippi State Department of Health announced an investigation after identifying an outbreak of E. coli infections associated with use of the swimming pool and splashpad at Yogi.

Brandon and Ruth Braud of Louisiana allege that they and their daughter, only known as “A.B.” in court filings, visited the Pelahatchie park from July 29 through August 2.

According to MSDH, the E. coli cases identified so far have exposure dates on the weekend of July 30 through August 1.

During that time, the couple says that “A.B.” swam in the pool and played in the splashpad.

On August 2, their daughter allegedly developed a fever and began having diarrhea which contained blood.

A stool sample taken revealed that “A.B.” tested positive for E. coli, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit states that Yogi on the Lake “unreasonably failed to exercise care to protect pool patrons, including A.B., from the known danger of E. coli transmission via its pool water...”

The Brauds are now seeking damages, including general pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, past and future medical expenses, and emotional distress.

The lawyer representing the couple says another family has also contacted his law office alleging that their 2-year-old child is still in the hospital with E. coli after visiting the park.

In the aftermath of the E. coli outbreak, MSDH said that the management at Jellystone Park Camp Resort is cooperating with the investigation and response.

You can view the entire complaint below:

