Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Leach ready for Year 2 after rough Mississippi State debut

Mike Leach
Mike Leach(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mike Leach welcomes the opportunity to instill his football philosophy on a normal time frame.

That’s not saying the outspoken Mississippi State coach didn’t have an impact in his first season with the Bulldogs.

Leach’s high-octane Air Raid offense yielded immediate dividends with an opening-game upset of defending national champion LSU on the way to establishing 21 school passing and receiving records.

The transition was still rough with a 4-7 finish. Though Leach was able to end on a high note with consecutive wins to close the season.

MSU aims to build on that momentum in Leach’s second season.

Most Read

Marshand Crisler sworn in as interim sheriff.
Marshand Crisler named interim Hinds Co. sheriff
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Carol Jackson
Miss. woman accused of stealing money meant for meals to feed children
The scene of the bus crash.
School bus involved in crash in Jackson
Supervisor David Archie.
Meeting recessed following outburst from Supervisor David Archie

Latest News

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Kiffin, Corral hoping for strong encore at Mississippi
SOURCE: WLBT
Alcorn St. set for new season after long layoff
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football...
Lane Kiffin on 100% vaccination rate: ‘We did not make anyone do anything’
SOURCE: WLBT
Canada’s gold medal resonates with JSU soccer players