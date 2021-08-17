Baby Faces
Kiffin, Corral hoping for strong encore at Mississippi

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at the camera during a morning NCAA college football practice on the Oxford, Miss., campus, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Mississippi’s offense remains in good hands with the return of coach Lane Kiffin, coordinator Jeff Lebby and quarterback Matt Corral.

The Rebels defense is hoping to provide more support this season.

Ole Miss returned to a .500 team in Kiffin’s debut season with an offense that produced big numbers and a defense that yielded them.

Linebacker Lakia Henry believes they’ll return better this season.

Corral is back after leading the nation in total offense and still has threats like versatile tailback Jerrion Ealy.

But he’ll be without star wide receiver Elijah Moore, a second-round NFL draft pick.

