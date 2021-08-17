Fondren protester charged with simple assault after probable cause hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After months of Fondren business owners and residents dealing with cursing, threatening behavior and confrontations by a group that says those actions are all in the name of Jesus, one of those protesters faces a simple assault charge and pending trial.

Police records show 35-year-old Allan Siders of Ridgeland was arrested and charged Monday.

The decision comes after a hearing Monday in Jackson Municipal Court to determine if probable cause existed for the simple assault misdemeanor charge.

That morning, Fondren resident Matthew Camp described nearly half a dozen encounters with protesters since April.

Camp said Siders and others eventually learned his name and one shouted “You’re going to die, Matthew” during one of those incidents.

Threats like that gave Judge Jeff Reynolds all the reason he needed to charge Siders with the misdemeanor charge.

“A person can say what they will but not block pedestrians on the sidewalk, forcing them to go out the street. And a person can say what they will but they can’t threaten another with serious bodily injury. And if that’s what they did, that’s a clear line they’ve crossed,” said Mississippi College School of Law Professor Matt Steffey.

One of those incidents even led to property destruction: a glass door at Fondren’s Homewood Suites Hilton shattered when community members said a protester’s child threw something at it Thursday.

While business owners are encouraged by the judge’s ruling -- yet still afraid to come on camera for fear of retaliation -- Steffey said there’s no guarantee this charge means the threats will stop.

“Maybe it will encourage them to be martyrs for the cause and face a misdemeanor charge for a cause they believe in,” Steffey said. “This is an escalation on the part of people who live in Fondren [and] businesses in Fondren. Escalation is sometimes met with retreat, and escalation is sometimes met with further escalation.”

Siders’ trial is set for mid-September.

