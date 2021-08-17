Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: Hotter days ahead!

Mid-upper 90s return to the forecast by the end of the 7-day...
Dry, mild to start!
Dry, mild to start!
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Depression Fred made landfall as a Tropical Storm yesterday afternoon and continues to work inland to our east as Tropical Storm Grace works towards Mexico and Tropical Storm Henri slowly moves around in the Atlantic Ocean.

For us here at home, we’ll be drying out for the most part today with only an isolated shower and storm chance in the forecast. Temperatures will top out near average, in the low 90s, with feels like temperatures reaching near 100°. A disturbance will usher better rain and storm chances back in the forecast tomorrow and Thursday, but temperatures will still be able to reach the low-mid 90s. By this weekend, a ridge of high pressure building overhead will usher in even hotter temperatures (while also keeping Grace well to our south). Anticipate highs in the mid 90s this weekend and the mid-upper 90s by the start of next week! A few showers and storms will still be possible in this time.

8th grader's sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
