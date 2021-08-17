Duling Hall to require proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test to enter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beginning August 30, patrons entering Duly Hall will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a test from the last 72 hours showing they have tested negative.

All concerts at the hall on or after August 30, 2021 will be impacted by the policy, according to a news release.

The decision was made by management to ensure the health and safety of patrons, staff, and artists.

Patrons will be required to show proof of documentation along with valid, matching identification.

Documents must come from the healthcare provider that provided the vaccine or gave the COVID test.

Proof can be presented in physical form or displayed on a smartphone, according to a news release.

Hall management is urging other venues to implement similar policies.

