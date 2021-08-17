Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Duling Hall to require proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test to enter

A concert previously held at Duling Hall.
A concert previously held at Duling Hall.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beginning August 30, patrons entering Duly Hall will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a test from the last 72 hours showing they have tested negative.

All concerts at the hall on or after August 30, 2021 will be impacted by the policy, according to a news release.

The decision was made by management to ensure the health and safety of patrons, staff, and artists.

Patrons will be required to show proof of documentation along with valid, matching identification.

Documents must come from the healthcare provider that provided the vaccine or gave the COVID test.

Proof can be presented in physical form or displayed on a smartphone, according to a news release.

Hall management is urging other venues to implement similar policies.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshand Crisler sworn in as interim sheriff.
Marshand Crisler named interim Hinds Co. sheriff
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Carol Jackson
Miss. woman accused of stealing money meant for meals to feed children
Supervisor David Archie.
Meeting recessed following outburst from Supervisor David Archie
The scene of the bus crash.
School bus involved in crash in Jackson

Latest News

Bush
Stone Temple Pilots, Bush to play Brandon Amphitheater
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance
Council considering ordinance to rename JPD headquarters after the late Lee Vance
Quarter House rendering shows plans for Lakeland Drive development.
138 luxury apartment community opens in Northeast Jackson
Rachel's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Rachel's Tuesday Morning Forecast