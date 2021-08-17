Baby Faces
DeSoto County requests state-run COVID-19 testing site and field hospital

FILE (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
FILE (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss (WMC) - DeSoto County is requesting state assistance with COVID-19 cases.

The county board of supervisors approved sending a request to open a state-run COVID-19 testing location and field hospital.

Supervisors believe a Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) testing location is needed in response to the increase in virus cases. They say many pharmacies, clinics, and doctor offices can’t keep up with the testing demand and have to turn people away.

“Right now, if you are sick and need to get tested, it might be two or three days for an appointment. There are just not enough,” EMS Director Mark Davis told supervisors Monday.

The supervisors are requesting a field hospital to help alleviate the strain on Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital. There are currently no ICU beds at either hospital.

“The health and welfare of everyone in DeSoto County is our greatest concern,” said Mark Gardner, Board President & District Two Supervisor. “We want to make sure they have all the services and resources they need, when they need it, which is why we are requesting help from the state.”

DeSoto County is waiting on a response from MSDH regarding its request.

