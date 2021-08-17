Baby Faces
Crystal Springs police chief steps down after only 6 months on the job

(Chief Hampton)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Crystal Springs has gained a new police chief after the old one stepped down after only six months on the job

Mayor Sally Garland said the decision for DeJohn Hampson to step down was his alone.

“We hate to lose him,” the mayor expressed.

Hampton became police chief of Crystal Springs on March 17 of this year.

The new chief, Tony Hemphill, will be sworn in August 24. Garland did not say when Hampton’s last day will be.

Parents of 8th grader who died of COVID don’t believe children are safe as cases resurge
Miskelly honored the work the two workers.
Caught on Camera: Miskelly drivers rush to save teen trapped in burning car
