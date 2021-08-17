Crystal Springs police chief steps down after only 6 months on the job

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Crystal Springs has gained a new police chief after the old one stepped down after only six months on the job

Mayor Sally Garland said the decision for DeJohn Hampson to step down was his alone.

“We hate to lose him,” the mayor expressed.

Hampton became police chief of Crystal Springs on March 17 of this year.

The new chief, Tony Hemphill, will be sworn in August 24. Garland did not say when Hampton’s last day will be.

